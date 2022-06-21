Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.77

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 828788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

