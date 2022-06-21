Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.77

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 828788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.47.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
