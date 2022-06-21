Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £28.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92.
About Obtala (LON:OBT)
Featured Stories
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Obtala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obtala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.