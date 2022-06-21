Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Coverage Pending Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 850 ($10.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.82) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.05) to GBX 1,415 ($17.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,256.50 ($27.64).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.22) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,105 ($25.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 906.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.62.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($122,542.87). Insiders purchased 12,650 shares of company stock worth $10,048,720 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

