Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWR)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocean Thermal Energy (CPWR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.