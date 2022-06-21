Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

