ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.73. ODP shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 14,027 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in ODP by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after buying an additional 290,658 shares during the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in ODP by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in ODP by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 597,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
About ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
