Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Down 4.5%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.20 and last traded at 3.22. Approximately 75,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 807,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPAD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 9.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.70 and its 200 day moving average is 5.00.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

