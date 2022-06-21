Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Down 4.5%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.20 and last traded at 3.22. Approximately 75,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 807,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.37.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPAD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 9.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.70 and its 200 day moving average is 5.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
About Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
