Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.61

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $24.81. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 290 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 625,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,868,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 69,974 shares of company stock worth $1,775,996 over the last 90 days. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.