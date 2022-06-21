Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as low as C$1.27. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 35,082 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on ONC. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of C$77.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
