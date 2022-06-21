ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CEO Pierce Norton Acquires 8,975 Shares

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. 131,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.