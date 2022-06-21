OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.86

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 277267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $148,474.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $147,011.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,881 shares of company stock valued at $690,410. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

