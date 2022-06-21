Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Get Onion Global alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 188,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Onion Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.