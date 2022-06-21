Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Get Onion Global alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.21% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.