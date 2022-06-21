Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONXXF. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($7.89) to €6.00 ($6.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.16) to €7.80 ($8.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Ontex Group stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

