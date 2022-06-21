Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

