Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)
See Also
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.