Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 575,142 shares.The stock last traded at $37.38 and had previously closed at $36.76.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Open Text by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.