Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.75. Opera shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,353 shares trading hands.

OPRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $541.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.