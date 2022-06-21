Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.75. Opera shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,353 shares trading hands.
OPRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $541.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.03.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
