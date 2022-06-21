OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.19

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 174831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

OPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 89,600 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,956,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,355,278.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,289,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,984. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

