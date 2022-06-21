Oppenheimer Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,001. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

