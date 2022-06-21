Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.61. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 658 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

