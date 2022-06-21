Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Director Buys $24,300.00 in Stock

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) Director Steve Cochennet purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OEG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.09. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.