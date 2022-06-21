Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 2,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 113,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $839.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.