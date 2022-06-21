Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 255,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 494,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a market cap of £3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 49.7% interest in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44.9% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in western Spain.

