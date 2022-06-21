Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 370,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,394,527 shares.The stock last traded at $47.82 and had previously closed at $46.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 201,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

