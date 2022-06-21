Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.57

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 61778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

