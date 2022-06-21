Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.82

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.82 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 106.70 ($1.31). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29), with a volume of 66,166 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £133.73 million and a PE ratio of 45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.20.
Oxford Metrics Company Profile (LON:OMG)
