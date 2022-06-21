Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.82

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.82 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 106.70 ($1.31). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29), with a volume of 66,166 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £133.73 million and a PE ratio of 45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.20.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

