PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.25.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

