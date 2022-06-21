PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

