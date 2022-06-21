PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
