Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

