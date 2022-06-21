Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

