Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.11.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE:PAAS opened at C$27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.14. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$26.52 and a 12 month high of C$38.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

