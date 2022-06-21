Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANDY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

PANDY stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $857.88 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

