Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Down 23.4%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY – Get Rating) dropped 23.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72.
About Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pao Novatek (NOVKY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.