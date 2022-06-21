Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Down 23.4%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY – Get Rating) dropped 23.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72.

About Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia.

