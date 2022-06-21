Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.90. Paya shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 29,963 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $846.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of -0.01.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

