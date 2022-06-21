PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

PayPal stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.22. PayPal has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

