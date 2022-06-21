PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.92.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
PayPal stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.22. PayPal has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.
In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.