PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 9.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.00. 18,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,663,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $172,974,916. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

