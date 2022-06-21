Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 11.4% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. 149,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,089,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,907,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

