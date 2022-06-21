Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 770 Price Target at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.66) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($9.09) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 797.83 ($9.77).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 788 ($9.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 761.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 693.39. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.82).

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.22), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($35,141.23).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

