Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 900 ($11.02) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 625 ($7.66). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSON. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($9.09) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 843.67 ($10.33).

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON stock opened at GBX 788.37 ($9.66) on Tuesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.82). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 761.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 693.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,141.23).

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.