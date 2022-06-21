Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.39) to GBX 900 ($11.02) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.61) to GBX 740 ($9.06) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.00.
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
