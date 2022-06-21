Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.39) to GBX 900 ($11.02) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.61) to GBX 740 ($9.06) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pearson by 288.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pearson by 125.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.