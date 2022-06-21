Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.48

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 2386600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

