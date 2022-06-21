PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

