Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading 8% Higher

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.48. 130,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 132,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$41,875.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,569,467.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

