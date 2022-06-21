Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $11,317.60 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $11,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,092.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 4,187 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $15,031.33.
- On Monday, May 16th, Aaron Tachibana sold 1,286 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $6,249.96.
Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 842,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.74. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $28.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Personalis by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
