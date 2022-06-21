Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $11,317.60 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $11,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,092.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 4,187 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $15,031.33.

On Monday, May 16th, Aaron Tachibana sold 1,286 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $6,249.96.

Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 842,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.74. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Personalis by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

