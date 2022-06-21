Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

