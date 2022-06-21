Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $124.87

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.87 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 124.60 ($1.53). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 131.10 ($1.61), with a volume of 1,600,118 shares traded.

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.87. The company has a market capitalization of £683.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($7,850.42). Also, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,019 ($6,147.72).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

