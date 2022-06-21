P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.25. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

