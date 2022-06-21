Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $24.99. 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.