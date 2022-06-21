Philippa Kelly Acquires 22,000 Shares of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Philippa Kelly bought 22,000 shares of oOh!media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$23,980.00 ($16,652.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21.

Get oOh!media alerts:

oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.