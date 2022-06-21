Philippa Kelly Acquires 22,000 Shares of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Philippa Kelly bought 22,000 shares of oOh!media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$23,980.00 ($16,652.78).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21.
oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.