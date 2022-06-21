PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.76 and traded as low as C$5.26. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 16,458 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total value of C$110,448.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$936,894.18. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,295,813.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,250 and sold 207,372 shares valued at $1,277,044.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

